Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

NSW Valuer General releases land values for Bega Valley

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:33pm, first published January 25 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your piece of turf has seen big increases in value in the last three years since the last valuation.

New land values issued for the South Coast region by the NSW Valuer General show large increases across all categories of land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.