Viji Ranjan takes over at Merimbula's Direct Chemist Outlet

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 10:05am
New pharmacist at Direct Chemist Outlet, Merimbula, Viji Ranjan. Picture by Denise Dion

Viji Ranjan was offered multiple chemist stores but it took took him less than a day to decided he wanted to move to Merimbula.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

