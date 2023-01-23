Viji Ranjan was offered multiple chemist stores but it took took him less than a day to decided he wanted to move to Merimbula.
He is the new pharmacist/owner of the Direct Chemist Outlet in Merimbula after the store changed ownership for the first time since opening several years ago.
Originally from Sri Lanka, Mr Ranjan moved to Australia to study in Bendigo and work there for six years at a Chemist Warehouse, which he managed. In his last year there he turned the store around to become the top performing Chemist Warehouse in Victoria for 2021.
READ ALSO:
"The owner (of the Direct Chemist Outlet chain) got in touch with me and offered a few different stores including in Sydney and Adelaide, they were all great stores," he said.
But then he drove to Merimbula and the next morning walked to the store from his motel.
"The place just sealed it for me; everyone was greeting me like a friend, everyone was so friendly and the store was so spacious," he said.
"On that day I said 'yes' to the job, and I love it."
With two brothers in Victoria, there have been opportunities to discover the town for himself as well as with his brothers. They have been so taken with the area that one brother has bought a special six month bus pass that allows multiple trips.
The place just sealed it for me; everyone was greeeting me like a friend.- Viji Ranjan
But it's not just the town that Mr Ranjan is delighted with but also his neighbours who have welcomed him into the area with kayak trips and get togethers. And then there's his staff.
"This is the best team I've ever had. They are such good staff. Everyone takes responsibility for their areas. I've never been so relaxed," he said.
"Staff satisfaction is a big thing for me and once a month we have drinks, or dinner together. They decide where we are going.
"Recently we did lawn bowls, it was something I had never done before. The staff have a list of where they would like to go and what they would like to do and if a new restaurant opens, that is added to the list," Mr Ranjan said.
As for his customers, Mr Ranjan thinks they're a pretty good bunch too.
"Most of my customers are older and we're on first names terms; it's so friendly it's amazing."
But he is concerned about emergency healthcare with so many older people in the area.
"I'd love to see an emergency satellite clinic in the Merimbula area because of the older population," Mr Ranjan said.
It's something he has discussed with the Direct Chemist Outlet chain owner and how the business may help to support emergency healthcare. At this stage it's a discussion only but is clearly something Mr Ranjan thinks is important.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.