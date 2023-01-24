Merimbula could have a new boardwalk in three years after the award of $8m in funding from the state government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
Formally announced by Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Bega Valley Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, who is standing as a state candidate in the Bega electorate in the upcoming state election in March 2023, the money forms part of a $25m package which includes funding for the Bega Circularity Hub and for Jigamy, Eden.
The boardwalk is a project that has long been on the council's radar with consultation and plans drawn up so that the project was shovel ready.
READ ALSO:
The boardwalk was built in 1997 but has been showing significant signs of decline over the last few years and has disproportionately high maintenance costs, council said.
But council's CEO Anthony McMahon has already flagged that $8m will not be sufficient and said it needs $11m for the job.
"We will also be seeking additional funding from the federal government, with the project estimated to cost approximately $11 million and given we have previously applied for federal funding we hope the project will get support," Mr McMahon said.
The grant will fully replace the existing boardwalk, upgrade foreshore sections and add a range of new features to keep it as one of the top tourist attractions on the south coast, Mr McMahon said.
"The upgraded boardwalk will be flat, with additional seating areas accessible to people with prams and wheelchairs and will include greater access to the track with dedicated accessible parking bays at each end," he said.
Not only is the boardwalk rated as Bega Valley's most visited attraction but is an asset ranked online as the fifth best boardwalk in Australia and upgrading it would attract more visitors and greater investment to the shire, Mr McMahon said.
In 2021 council went out to the community for feedback on the boardwalk. A concept plan was developed and feedback requested.
The aim is to widen the boardwalk from its existing 1.5m to 2m with a kick rail at the sides and to use fibre reinforced plastic in areas where light filtration is required for the saltmarsh threatened ecological community below.
"Our next step is to finalise design beyond the concept stage and seek planning approvals from appropriate authorities. With approvals in place, we will prepare for construction, which will be carried out in 2025," Mr McMahon said.
"The Regional Tourism Activation Fund is an avenue for key projects to be delivered in regions like our own, without requiring monies from the Bega Valley Shire or the local community", Cr Fitzpatrick said.
President of the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce Nigel Ayling welcomed the funding announcement.
"We're delighted and excited that council is receiving the funding. It is the most asset in the Bega Valley and is a major piece of infrastructure for both visitors and residents," Mr Ayling said.
READ MORE:
Deputy Premier Toole congratulated council for having the project shovel ready and said the upgrade would support tourism, local business and the accompanying jobs in the region.
"The multi-million dollar investment in Merimbula's Boardwalk and Foreshore Path will include a fishing platform and swimming access, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy the great outdoors while they walk around the beautiful Merimbula Lake," Deputy Premier Toole said.
The boardwalk runs for 3.4km along the northern side of Merimbula's Top Lake.
The upgrade works will widen the boardwalk and improve the access and stability for users, lighting and fishing platforms while building sympathetically with the surrounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.