What's On in the Bega Valley

Jazz Club
January 19
Canberra based Lowdown Stompers will perform for the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire on Thursday, January 19 from 7.30pm. The band features Liam O'Connell on guitar, Andreo Esguerra on violin, Simon Milman on bass, Hugh Magri-Bull on drums, plus Paul Dion on reeds. Ranging from blues, dixieland, trad, swing and a lash of calypso, the chemistry is always raucous, swinging yet soulful. Tickets $15 members, $25 for visitors. Book via email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call 0479 065 590.
Hash House Harriers
January 21
Join Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers in their first run/walk for 2023; all are welcome on January 21 at 2pm in Tanja. Turn into Penders Road then turn left into Bithry Inlet Road and head to the picnic grounds. Google Hash House Harriers and be part of this worldwide running/walking club. For more info contact Pete on 0408289562.
Concert Band
January 22
The Sapphire Coast Concert Band will perform at Club Sapphire, 2.30pm as part of their 'Back Together' program. Under the direction of Sandy Glass, the band will present a program of new and traditional concert band repertoire, as well as some toe-tapping arrangements of familiar tunes. Guest artists Nick Keeling and Ryan Piccione will perform a variety of pop, jazz and vocal standards. Tickets at the door, adults $15, concession $12, under 18s free.
Sapphire Coast Kart Club
January 22
Sapphire Coast Kart Club is excited to invite people to Round 1 for 2023. Enjoy some great racing, food from the canteen and meet some of the members. If you have ever thought about go karting but not sure where to start, come on out and chat to our committee members and learn more. Free admission for spectators.
SongMakers Holiday Session
January 24 - 25
For youth aged 16-21, a free song writing workshop at the Merimbula School of Music. This two day session gives the opportunity to write and record songs with some of Australia's most exciting hitmakers. Book or find our more at ricky.bloomfield@live.com.
Chamber Philharmonia Cologne
January 28 - 29
Experience one of Germany's finest ensembles, the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne at St Clements Church, Merimbula, 8pm on January 30, tickets at the door only (cash) an hour beforehand, or at Bega's St Patrick's Church, 8pm January 31, tickets at Trybooking.com or at the door (cash only). Program includes works by Vivaldi, Mozart and Paganini.
Towamba Stargazing event
January 28
Students aged 12 to 24 can get involved in a free stargazing event at the Towamba sportsgrounds on January 28 using professional telescopes under guidance of experienced astronomer volunteers from the Mount Burnett Observatory. There will be presentations from an astro-photographer and astrophysist. The event starts at 6pm, families bringing the students are also welcome to attend. Registrations essential as the event is capped, visit trybooking.com.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.