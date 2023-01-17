The twelve-year-old helping to keep his Bega Valley family's history alive

A question about some photos on the wall of his grandparents' home in Pambula set 12-year-old Kobe Jones on the trail of his family's history.
Five months on, his interest is such that the Bega Valley Genealogy Society has given him complimentary membership during his visit to the family history exhibition at the Old Pambula Courthouse.
But now the 12-year-old will be helping to write his family's history for future generations.
Kobe is related to the Black family who are featured as one of three local families - the Fitzpatrick and Hergenhan families are the other two - at an exhibition by the Bega Valley Genealogy Society (BVGS) at the Old Pambula Courthouse.
When he visited the exhibition, armed with his folder containing his family tree, family photos and writeups from the old newspapers which were connected to his family, it was clear to BVGS members Kobe should have a complimentary membership. But he has also been asked to help write more of the family story.
"My homework is to find out what happened after nan (Robyne Jones nee Bennett) was born and quiz her about what has happened in her life," Kobe said.
READ MORE:
He will write down the information and take it back to the BVGS so that their records on the family and its history can be expanded.
"On Saturdays I'm going to go there (to the Old Pambula Courthouse) and put the information into the computer."
Kobe's interest started at a family lunch in September 2022 at his grandparents' Pambula home when questions were asked about the photos on the wall.
Once his grandmother started talking about the photos, Kobe became interested. Every Thursday he visits his nan to continue work on drawing up the family tree.
"The first in the family in Australia was John Edward Bennett, a convict who stole some bread," Kobe said.
While the BVGS has been filling in some gaps for Kobe, he has also been able to provide them with information.
Kobe's mum Bek said Kobe was genuinely interested in his family's history and had asked to go to the exhibition and regularly visits his nan.
"Robyne has so much information and she is still living in the home that the family has lived in for three generations. It's a connection they will always have and he can write up the rest of the story," Bek said.
The BVGS family history exhibition is still on this coming weekend January 21, 22, from 10am to 3pm at the Old Pambula Courthouse. Entrance fee $5 and children 12 and under free.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.