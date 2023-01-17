Merimbula News Weekly
The twelve-year-old helping to keep his Bega Valley family's history alive

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 17 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 4:30pm
Bega Valley Genealogy Society librarian Ursula Hunt and Kobe Jones, pointing to a photo of his great great grandmother and holding his complimentary membership to the society.

A question about some photos on the wall of his grandparents' home in Pambula set 12-year-old Kobe Jones on the trail of his family's history.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

