Pressure on for Tura Beach golfers

Nearest the pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Peter Byrne. Lars Koch won on the Goodall's 5th, Brett Devenish won the Wheelers 9th and Iain Keith won on the Golden Shot 13th. Andrew Watkins won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 32 points. Jay Taylor had an eagle on the par 5 16th hole.