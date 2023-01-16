Pressure on for Tura Beach golfers

On Saturday, January 14, 2023 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees. The winner in A grade was Darren Hampton with a score of 38 points ahead of Peter Remmert on 35 points.
B grade was won by Bailey Palacious with 43 points ahead of Noel Trevaskis on 37 points.
C grade was won by Brian Dobson with 41 points ahead of Brad Anderson with 35 points.
Nearest the pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Peter Byrne. Lars Koch won on the Goodall's 5th, Brett Devenish won the Wheelers 9th and Iain Keith won on the Golden Shot 13th. Andrew Watkins won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 32 points. Jay Taylor had an eagle on the par 5 16th hole.
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees, was won by Darren Hampton in A grade with 37 points, on a count back from Peter Byrne, also on 37 points.
In B grade, Graham Brown won with 42 points ahead of Don Bonthrone on 39 points.
In C grade Richard High (Avondale GC) won with 40 points on a count back from Zachary Wels, also on 40 points.
Nearest the pin was won by Martin Lazzari on the Arcuthe 3rd (with 30cm). Andrew Watkins on the TBCC 5th, David McAloney won the MorMors 9th and Martin Lazzari (again) won the Golden Shot 13th (with 63cm). Hans van Deyk won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 35 points.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
