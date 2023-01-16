Merimbula News Weekly
Pressure on for Tura Beach golfers

Denise Dion
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:48pm, first published January 16 2023 - 10:06pm
On Saturday, January 14, 2023 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees. The winner in A grade was Darren Hampton with a score of 38 points ahead of Peter Remmert on 35 points.

