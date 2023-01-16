Tura Beach ladies return to the tees

Tura Beach ladies golf kicked off with the annual street challenge, always a bit of fun as ladies compete to see which street wins the challenge (the top six scores from each street/area are counted).
Golf Circuit came out the winners, but there has also been regular competition too.
On Wednesday, January 11, the 20th Annual Street Challenge was held in conjunction with a stableford event off the yellow tees.
Edna Beech won B Grade with 39, from Stephanie Shaw on 37.
C Grade was won by Kaye O'Meara with 33 on a countback from Sue Channon.
Nearest the pins were won by Sandra Gorny (3rd - Waterfront), Barb Rees (5th - Collins Booksellers), Rae Grange (9th - Liqour Legends), and Di Mercieca (17th - Koko Maia). Sandra Crowe won the Golden Shot on the 13th, and balls went down to 32.
On Saturday January 14, a field of 26 ladies competed in a stableford event.
Winner of A Grade was Kris Mulcahy with 36 from Jenny McCarron on 34.
B Grade was won by Jan Ede with 38 from Kerry Seeto with 34 on a countback.
Nearest the pins were won by Sandra Gorny (3rd - Market St), Jenny McCarron (5th- TBCC), Kris Mulcahy ( 9th - TBLGC), Jan Ede (17th - Bega Cheese Ball). Judy Lonza won the Golden Shot on the 13th and balls went down to 31.
On Saturday January 7, current club champion, Di Martin, had another win, with scoring a hole-in-one on the 3rd hole.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
