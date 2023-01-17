Pambula Tennis club starts strong with successful American Doubles evening

A mix of local and new players turned up for Pambula Tennis Club's first holiday American Doubles evening last Wednesday.
Pambula Tennis Club president, Rick Farrell said the feedback from the first attempt at this format was "so positive another one is scheduled for this Wednesday".
Winners of the first game included Denise Channon and Wayne 'Pato' Paton who tied on 18 winning games after six rounds of 4 game sets, with Denise taking the top rank on a count back.
"The idea of the American Doubles game is to mix and match players so that the competition is even and people get to meet players of different standards," he said.
Mr Farrell said they had 14 players for their first game of American Doubles this season and have had numerous inquiries since then.
"I suspect the next one is going to be significantly more than it was last week," he said.
The next American Doubles evening will be on Wednesday the 18th of January at the Pambula Tennis Courts from 6pm.
The tournament takes about one and a half hours and a winner and runner-up prize is awarded plus two lucky door prizes.
Mr Farrell said this game was a great way to get involved in tennis for those looking for a more social and less competitive game.
The cost is $10 per person and there will be BBQ snacks and a cold drink available for $5. Gluten free and vegan diets catered for.
Visitors are welcome and those who don't have a racquet with can be borrow one.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.