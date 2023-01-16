Merimbula News Weekly
Historic cast iron statue stolen from Toothdale shed, near Wolumla

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:09pm, first published January 16 2023 - 3:00pm
This cast iron eagle is part of a historic working printing press and was stolen from a Wolumla shed in December 2022. Picture supplied

A plan to loan a carefully restored historic printing press to a museum in Penrith has been ruined in an act of historic vandalism and theft.

Local News

