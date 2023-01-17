Quality craftsmanship

This craftsman built, impeccably maintained home is on the market for the first time.
Superbly located, enjoy a stunning 180 degree vista of sand, surf and ocean from Pambula beach to Merimbula's Long Point and wharf.
You can see the care and feel the love that the very proud original owners have put into this beautifully presented property.
The home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and boasts a perfect north aspect. It is well designed with a split level floor-plan that offers two distinct zones with bedrooms, bathrooms, living areas and large balconies on each level.
The stunning blackwood kitchen still looks as good as the day it was installed and the large electric oven has just been replaced. There's also a kitchenette on the lower level.
There is direct internal access from the oversize double garage, and a large workshop also has internal access as well as an external roller door. The immaculately kept, low maintenance, landscaped gardens and grounds complete this fabulous property.
Don't miss your opportunity to a secure a quality built home in a sought after location, only a few minutes walk to Pambula Beach and Pambula River Mouth.
