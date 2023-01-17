Merimbula News Weekly
13 Curragudde Close, Pambula Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
January 18 2023 - 8:30am
Quality craftsmanship

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 13 Curragudde Close, Pambula Beach
  • $1.5M - $1.6M
  • Agency: Sails Real Estate 02 6495 1988
  • Contact: James Cravana 0428 139 976
  • Inspect: Saturday, January 21, 11.15am to 11.45am

This craftsman built, impeccably maintained home is on the market for the first time.

