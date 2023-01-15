Residents prepare for sewer jetting in Mirador

Mirador residents are due to benefit from sewer jetting in the area starting mid week on Wednesday, January 18.
The scheduled maintenance program will use high pressure water to clear sewerage infrastructure of blockages and debris, which on rare occasions can result in an unpleasant situation called blowback.
Works will start on Wednesday 18 January and wrap up on Wednesday 25 January. Jetting will take place Monday to Saturday, between 7am and 5pm (weekdays) and 8:30am and 4:30pm (on the Saturday).
Jetting is one of the processes Council uses to reduce blockages caused by roots, debris and items that should not be found in a sewer.
The jetting process will provide the opportunity for Council to monitor inappropriate use of the sewerage system, with blockages commonly arising from items like nappies, wet wipes and oils.
Prevention of blockages plays a big part in protecting local environments from spills and it's important to understand that flushing inappropriate items down the toilet will not make them go away.
Residents are being advised to seek out and inspect their overflow relief gullies, or gully traps which are found in the yard.
Gully traps can be identified as small and round, protruding from the ground and usually covered with a plastic grille that is designed to pop off if there is a problem in the sewer system.
Plumbers install gully traps to deal with issues like blowback, so any backwash ends up in the garden instead of the bathroom floor.
Council says it's vital that gully traps aren't overgrown with grass, or obstructed by something heavy, like a pot plant or paving slab.
Keeping gully traps unobstructed, and toilet lids closed is a good way to prepare for sewer jetting.
Mirador residents have been contacted directly with details of how to prepare for the jetting program.
Anyone struggling to locate their gully trap, or suspects that it is blocked, should contact their local plumber for advice and service.
For enquiries about the jetting process contact Council's Water and Sewerage Services team on (02) 6499 2222.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
