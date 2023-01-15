Merimbula News Weekly
Residents prepare for sewer jetting in Mirador

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:04am, first published January 16 2023 - 10:27am
Mirador residents have been asked to check their 'gully traps' ahead of sewer jetting maintenance works. Picture supplied.

Mirador residents are due to benefit from sewer jetting in the area starting mid week on Wednesday, January 18.

