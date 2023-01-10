Family histories to be revealed at Pambula Courthouse

Three local families will come under the microscope including Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick's as part of a new exhibition at the Old Pambula Courthouse, on the weekends of January 14,15 and 21,22.
Organised and researched by the Bega Valley Genealogy Society, whose members are often referred to as the "genies", the exhibition is called 'Family and Social History'.
The families include the Black family who became owners of the Arydale property near Wolumla, the Fitzpatricks who settled and worked on Kameruka, and other areas in the valley and the three Hergenhan brothers with their wives, who travelled from Germany to settle in the Bega area.
President of the Bega Valley Genealogy Society Liz McIntyre said it all started when they opened up the courthouse after the recent dispute with council over the future of the society and the Courthouse.
Following talks with Cr Fitzpatrick who was interested in his own family tree, the society decided to explore the mayor's family history along with the Blacks and the Hergenhans.
"The first Fitzpatrick tried to escape Dublin and the potato famine in 1854 but was discovered hidden aboard a ship," Ms McIntyre said.
"He (Cr Fitzpatrick) has seen the family tree but hasn't read it all and there might be a few surprises in there for him. His father worked as a barman for the Royal Willows Hotel," she said.
John Marshall Black came to Australia as a 14-year-old with his father and a housemaid, Ms McIntyre said.
"The whole family has a colourful history and won prizes in Calcutta for their cheeses," she said.
The Hergenhan brothers came to the Bega Valley between 1852-1860 from the Tauber Valley in Germany.
They were well regarded for their wine-making skills, knowledge of agriculture and hospitality and the name is still well-known in the Bega Valley today. Family member Shirley Sproats has researched the family story which goes back to the 1500s.
The exhibition opens 10am to 3pm, $5 per person and children under 12 free. Ms McIntyre encouraged everyone to read about these adventurous people.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
