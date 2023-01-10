Merimbula News Weekly
Family histories to be revealed at Pambula Courthouse

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 10 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Johann Caspar Hergenhan (1829-1904) who came to the Bega Valley with his two brothers from Germany. Picture supplied

Three local families will come under the microscope including Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick's as part of a new exhibition at the Old Pambula Courthouse, on the weekends of January 14,15 and 21,22.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

