Sapphire Coast Outrigger Canoe Club heads to Norfolk Island

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:11pm, first published January 10 2023 - 9:30am
The Sapphire Coast Outrigger Canoe Club crew taking on the Norfolk Island challenge, Bev Steer, Geoff McCallum, Pete and Fran Bowery, Robyn Loorham and Gill McCallum. Picture by Denise Dion

Sapphire Coast Outrigger Canoe Club members have been putting some kilometres under their paddles in the build up to the Noc (Norfolk Ocean Challenge) the Rock race at Norfolk Island January 16-20.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

