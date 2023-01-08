Angling in Bega Valley estuaries brings great results

A recent offshore low pressure system in early January 2023 has subject our shores to strong winds and fishing was restricted mainly to the estuaries.
Striped marlin are moving into our waters with the east Australian current warming. When conditions improve look for bird activity and bait fish along the edge of the continental shelf.
Closer to shore there is no shortage of sharks, mainly bronze whalers.
Ocean flathead are patchy. When conditions are suitable try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Bournda Island, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach.
Some lovely fish were reported from 22-24 fathoms off Tura Headland, some up to 60cm in length. These are of course breeding females. We note that in nearby Tasmania the status of sand flathead has recently been reclassified as depleted, attributed to recreational angling. Fish with care.
Good snapper and morwong have been taken at Long Point. For snapper try White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden. Anchor and burley for gummy shark at the inside edge of the Horseshoe Reef at Haycock and also north of the Long Point at reef at 16 fathoms.
Kingfish travelling together with Australian salmon occasionally enter the Merimbula and Pambula estuaries. Salmon are also common off our beaches with a big school reported from Haycock Beach. Keep an eye out for dark patches and near shore channels. Some big schools reported from Haycock Beach. Silver spinners and or pilchard bait work well. Using worms at night can return whiting and bream.
In the Merimbula Top Lake you can troll for tailor with hard body divers and use soft plastics and bait for trevally, salmon, dusky flathead, bream, and whiting plus the occasional flounder, kingfish, latchet and mulloway.
Fishing the lake edge near the river channel at Pambula using pilchard bait can return bream, trevally, tailor, dusky flathead, salmon, flounder and mulloway. Best time is evening.
Trevally and bream are plentiful in the Bega river, use pumped nippers and there are tailor up and down the estuary for trolling. Try glide bait lures in the Mogareeka basin for big dusky flathead.
Some good size luderick are schooling at the headlands and also in the Merimbula channel and are accessible from near the bridge. You need a float line and green stringy or cabbage weed and can have success with artificial weed.
Prawns love high rainfall and following the rains ran well in the December dark. There were good size prawns in the Merimbula Lake and smaller ones at Wallagoot.
Secretary of the Merimbula Big Game & Lakes Angling Club Chris Young said the club had been advised on December 23, by program leader Aboriginal Fisheries Laura McNamara, that a section 37 licence was issued allowing a commercial prawner to use a prawn running net of up to 75m length at the entrance to Wallagoot Lake.
"A running net relies on currents to capture prawns migrating out to sea for breeding. Considering Fisheries no longer seeds Wallagoot this may have a detrimental effect," Mr Young said.
The club will be open on Friday, January 13 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. Enjoy the club's ambience, and lovely views. There is also a members draw, raffle and the fishing report together with competitive bar prices. embership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au
