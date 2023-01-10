Merimbula News Weekly
54 White Fox Road, Broadwater

By House of the Week
January 11 2023 - 9:32am
The ultimate lifestyle living

6 BED | 3 BATH | 10 CAR

  • 54 White Fox Road, Broadwater
  • Auction: On-site noon Feb 11
  • Agency: Eden Realty
  • Contact: Glenn Brunette 0427 260 500
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This magnificent four bedroom residence boasts an exclusive waterfront location," said agent Glenn Brunette.

