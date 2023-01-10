The ultimate lifestyle living

"This magnificent four bedroom residence boasts an exclusive waterfront location," said agent Glenn Brunette.
"Commanding the most spectacular presence on a 13.11ha (32.4 acre) allotment atop a peninsular on the intersection of Pambula River and Yowaka River flowing into Pambula Lake, approximately 1km of the boundary fronts the waterway, offering deepwater frontage, fantastic fishing, swimming and great boating with ocean access. Private beaches and camping areas scattered along the frontage offer a sensational lifestyle."
With the luxury of so much space, ravishing views over the surrounding lake, river and Beowa National Park, and a perfect northerly aspect, the location alone cannot be overstated.
The enormous main living area featuring polished hardwood floors, high ceilings and large eastern windows opens out onto the huge deck overlooking the sparkling lake below.
The entertainer's also captures the views and is finished with stone bench tops, sleek cabinetry, quality appliances, and a walk-in pantry.
A home theatre room adjoins the living space, while a very large main bedroom with sitting area, walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite also enjoys those stunning lake views. The remaining bedrooms are also generous in size.
There is also a detached self-contained sleep-out with two-bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and living area.
Outside you'll find alfresco entertaining spaces and a heated in-ground pool, plus a 26x15m five bay shed with external wash bay and mezzanine storage area. "Arguably one of the best properties on the Sapphire Coast, this is truly a rare offering. It is one-of-a-kind".
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
