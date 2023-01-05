Bega Valley Shire Council welcomes announcement of new pothole fund

Bega Valley Shire Council has welcomed an announcement by the NSW Government to include an additional $500 million in funding for NSW councils to repair potholes on flood-damaged roads.
Council's acting CEO Iliada Bolton said the funding presented an enormous opportunity to improve safety on the shire's roads.
"The announcement follows our support for the Country Mayors Association NSW and Local Government NSW's urgent call for the state and federal governments to increase existing road funding commitments in the wake of a declared state-wide road emergency," Ms Bolton said.
The promise of $500m follows an announcement of $50 million in November 2022 to help regional councils carry out emergency pothole repairs. Bega Valley Shire Council secured $522,003.24 from that earlier pool of funding.
READ ALSO:
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the government had always said there would be more support on the way.
"We have listened to councils and we understand the pressure they are under from many months of wet weather. This funding boost will help councils continue the huge job of bringing roads back up to scratch to keep our state moving," Mr Perrottet said.
"We recognise potholes are a major hazard right now. This critical funding injection will help every council across the state patch up potholes as well as carry out other emergency repair work."
Bega Valley Shire has approximately 1500km of sealed and unsealed roads that it maintains.
"The frequent extreme wet weather events we have faced have caused extensive damage disrupting the road network and affecting all road users," Ms Bolton said.
"We acknowledge the work of the Country Mayors Association (NSW) in advocating for this funding which Council will be applying for to repair potholes on sealed and unsealed roads, brought on by last year's extreme wet weather."
This funding will be on top of the NSW Government's $1.5 billion commitment to maintaining state roads each year.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the application process will be simple and the cash will be available immediately so councils can get on with the job of urgently restoring the state's road network.
"The new funding will start landing in councils' bank accounts within weeks so work can begin right away on repairing the essential roads locals, tourists and freight operators use every day," Mr Farraway said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.