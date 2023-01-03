Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Historic Kameruka Hall decked out for Debutante Ball

Updated January 10 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debutantes, partners, flower girls and page boys at Kameruka Estate. Picture by Daisy Hill Photography

Debutantes from Bega High, SCAC, Lumen Christi Catholic College, Eden High and TAFE took part in the Country Debutante Ball at Kameruka Estate and were presented to Leanne Atkinson, CEO of Bega Aboriginal Land Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.