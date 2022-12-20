Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

The huge punt that came from a shared vision and produced a hat

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
December 20 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentina owners Ryde Pennefather, Kirsty Pongratz, Dianne McDonald and chef Ashleigh Cotter.

From taking "a huge punt" to being awarded one hat by Good Food reviewers has taken less than two years but the quartet who make up joint ownership of Valentina have achieved it under some of the most challenging market conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.