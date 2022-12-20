The huge punt that came from a shared vision and produced a hat

From taking "a huge punt" to being awarded one hat by Good Food reviewers has taken less than two years but the quartet who make up joint ownership of Valentina have achieved it under some of the most challenging market conditions.
Not only that but two of the owners, Kirsty Pongratz and Diane McDonald have another Merimbula business to look after - Dulcies.
"We saw a massive gap in the market for somewhere that wasn't stuffy but with attentive service and delicious food," Diane McDonald said.
READ MORE:
It was that move away from silver service but still with classy food that drove their thinking. They trashed traditional and looked at what was influencing their customers.
"If you went to the beach between 3-5pm you couldn't get anything to eat except fish and chips," Diane said.
They opened in December 2020 and the kitchen doesn't close between 12 noon and midnight but they've also turned fine dining on its head with shared platters.
"When we opened no one was doing the sharing style, that real family style and it was challenging."
Kirsty Pongratz said often people would be resistant but would try it and really love it because it gave them a chance to try something quite different without committing to a big dish or traditional main course.
You could call us clinically insane, it was a huge punt.- Diane McDonald
Chef Ashleigh Cotter has worked in other hatted restaurants, Brae in Birregurra (three hats) and Sardine, Paynesville (one hat).
"I try to stick to the season and use as much local produce as possible," he said.
While there is a focus on seafood, he has "a couple of bang-on meat dishes" one of which is the Tamworth Wagyu rump. Some fish is being treated to an old technique, dry ageing, which Ashleigh says not only preserves it but gives a better product.
So did they know they were being judged by the Good Food people?
People say they've booked the restaurant and planned a holiday around it. It's very special.- Kirsty Pongratz
"We had no idea and that honestly was the most satifying part because the reviewers were just another customer," Diane said.
"They get to know about every opening and get wind of anything interesting. They send a senior reviewer who determines whether it is worth sending another two reviewers," Kirsty said.
Food and service are key elements for the reviewers but there are also points for ambience and X-factor.
When Ryde Pennefather and Diane started looking for a space, the upstairs area overlooking the lake (previously Pier One) was "jaw dropping", Diane said.
"The idea was to bring a bit of Europe to this space. Three of us put the design together," Diane said.
Without using designers they have given the interior a very Mediterranean feel; rendered walls, carefully lit alcoves and an easy-on-the-eye cream interior.
But Diane said while there are Mediterranean influences, the food was very much "coastal Australian".
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.