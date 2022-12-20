Pambula Show returns after four year hiatus to celebrate its 110th show!

The annual Pambula Show is back after a four year hiatus and it's going to be a vibrant event for families, residents and visitors alike to enjoy.
Pambula show pavilion steward Kerryann Fitzpatrick said she was looking forward to the 110th show as well as seeing people coming back together for it, because it had been "too long".
"We're really excited to see people come together for a day of entertainment again," she said.
The show will be hosted at the Pambula Sporting Complex on January 7, kicking off from about 10am and running into the late afternoon.
Entry admission tickets will be $12 for adults, $6 for children and $28 for a family pass, tickets can be purchased online at pambulashow.com.
The 2023 show will include a range of activities suited for all ages from balloon creations, magic tricks performed by the Great Zamboni to rides on Matt's mechanical bull.
There'll also be horse events, the famous woodchop event as well as the Pambula Show Champion Oyster competition.
One of the new additions this year is the artist market, which will feature a range of artists creating artworks live.
To find out more about the show visit the Pambula Show website or email admin@pambulashow.com.
.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.