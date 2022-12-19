Speed limit reduction on Arthur Kaine Drive, Merimbula

A speed limit reduction on a section of Arthur Kaine Drive at Merimbula will be introduced from December 20 to provide consistency and improve safety, Transport for NSW has said.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said a 70 km/h speed limit will apply on Arthur Kaine Drive from Dunns Lane for approximately two kilometres south towards Pambula.
"The reduction from 90 km/h to 70 km/h will create a consistent speed zone for the length of Arthur Kaine Drive, improve safety for all motorists and only add approximately 48 seconds to travel time," the spokesperson said.
The review found traffic volumes in this location change significantly on a seasonal basis, with much greater volumes during holidays periods and over the summer as visitors flock to the NSW South Coast.
"Another contributing factor to the decision was the close proximity to Merimbula Airport making the road a popular choice to park," the spokesperson said.
Variable message signs have been in place since early December and will continue to be in place over the coming weeks to advise motorists of the speed zone change.
Work to install new signage will be carried out on Tuesday, December 20.
Motorists are advised traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists during the signage installation.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
