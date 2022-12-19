Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Speed limit reduction on Arthur Kaine Drive, Merimbula

Updated December 20 2022 - 2:56pm, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speed limit reduction on Arthur Kaine Drive, Merimbula

A speed limit reduction on a section of Arthur Kaine Drive at Merimbula will be introduced from December 20 to provide consistency and improve safety, Transport for NSW has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.