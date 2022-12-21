What's On in the Bega Valley

Spiral Gallery's summer exhibition 'Artesanato' has opened in Bega, showcasing work of 22 artists over the coming month. GALLERY ONE - Cash & carry exhibition A smorgasbord of original artworks from Spiral members & friends - for the summer season: ceramics, jewellery, clothing, prints, paintings, handcrafted wood & knives, baskets, glassware & more. The artworks on display are for sale, and replaced with more if sold so that buyers visiting the gallery can enjoy their purchases before Christmas. GALLERY TWO Clay Fire and Community. Ceramics, raku and garden sculpture by new and emerging South Coast artists. This exhibition is supported by the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund, which supports the arts in regional and remote Australia.