What's On in the Bega Valley

Women in Music
December 23
Crème de la Femme is a showcase of women in music featuring Phoebe Jane, Kara Coen, Boudicea McGlone and Bodhi Turner. This free entry family friendly event is at Twyford Hall on Friday, December 23, 4-8pm. Refreshments will be on sale.
Artesanato Summer Exhibition @ Spiral 2022
To December 24
Spiral Gallery's summer exhibition 'Artesanato' has opened in Bega, showcasing work of 22 artists over the coming month. GALLERY ONE - Cash & carry exhibition A smorgasbord of original artworks from Spiral members & friends - for the summer season: ceramics, jewellery, clothing, prints, paintings, handcrafted wood & knives, baskets, glassware & more. The artworks on display are for sale, and replaced with more if sold so that buyers visiting the gallery can enjoy their purchases before Christmas. GALLERY TWO Clay Fire and Community. Ceramics, raku and garden sculpture by new and emerging South Coast artists. This exhibition is supported by the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund, which supports the arts in regional and remote Australia.
READ ALSO:
Christmas Carnival
December 22
The Bega Chamber of Commerce presents the Bega Christmas Family Carnival at Littleton Gardens. So much to see and do including a visit from Santa, face painting, musical acts, rides, chocolate wheel, Bega VRA demonstrations, barbecue and a kids Christmas craft corner, with Animal Welfare League Far South Coast, Merimbula Dutch Pancakes and One Stop Candy Shop joining in. Celebrate the festive season with the community, from 5-8pm.
Tathra Cup Races
December 27
One of the biggest race days on the Sapphire Coast calendar, the Tathra Beach Bowlo Tathra Cup Race Day is on Tuesday, December 27. Gates open 12pm. Free buses to and from the track, free face painting for the kids, and free photobooth for all. Visit sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au for details and free bus timetable.
NYE Fireworks
December 31
Eden Service and Social Club Incorporated (Essci) has organised a free fireworks display to celebrate the New Year and has received sponsorship from the newly opened Hotel Australasia to assist with the expense. The venue is the Eden Sports Ground, opposite Aslings Beach and the display will commence at 9.30pm.
Art Show
January 4-8
Bega Valley Art and Craft Society has secured the services of renowned Bibbenluke artist Lucy Culliton as judge for the society's annual show which runs from January 4-8 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula, with the opening at 5pm on January 4. She will be judging and announcing the award winners on the opening night.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.