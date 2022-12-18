Merimbula News Weekly
Alliance Francaise celebrates opening of petanque pistes

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 20 2022 - 8:17am, first published December 19 2022 - 9:43am
This year's cup winners: Lilias, Ray and Kerry. Picture supplied

Twenty-six members of the Alliance Francaise of the Sapphire Coast gathered at Club Sapphire Merimbula for their Christmas party and their annual pétanque competition, the Coupe d'Antibes.

Local News

