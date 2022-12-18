Alliance Francaise celebrates opening of petanque pistes

Twenty-six members of the Alliance Francaise of the Sapphire Coast gathered at Club Sapphire Merimbula for their Christmas party and their annual pétanque competition, the Coupe d'Antibes.
It was also an opportunity to inaugurate the two new outdoor pétanque tracks in the presence of Club Sapphire chairman, Peter Moore.
Newly elected Alliance Francaise of the Sapphire Coast president, Sylvie Dubrulle, thanked Club Sapphire for its generous donation, Alliance Francaise members, "Mike Warren for his dedication to the project, Peter James for his time and valuable expertise, and all the volunteers who helped build the two tracks for their hard work".
Competition from the eight participating teams of three was fierce, but very friendly, as members played for the coveted Coupe d'Antibes. Congratulations to this year's winners - Lilias, Ray and Kerry, as well as to all the other teams.
During the year, the Alliance Francaise of the Sapphire Coast runs a number of activities that celebrate French culture, such as French conversation, Bastille Day, Crêpes Day, French movie night, wine tasting, pétanque (usually played on Fridays), and even a popular car rally.
Enquiries are always welcome. Please contact the Alliance Francaise afsaphir@gmail.com for more information.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
