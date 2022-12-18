Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Gifts in the true spirit of Christmas from Pambula-Merimbula CWA

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry, a paramedic with the branch members accepting the donation of comfort bears that were donated to the local ambulance service. Picture supplied

Members of the Pambula-Merimbula Branch of the Country Women's Association concluded a most successful year in the true spirit of Christmas at their December meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.