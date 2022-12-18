Gifts in the true spirit of Christmas from Pambula-Merimbula CWA

Members of the Pambula-Merimbula Branch of the Country Women's Association concluded a most successful year in the true spirit of Christmas at their December meeting.
Hampers were presented to Mick Brosnan of the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast, for distribution to needy families.
A large quantity of cuddly, comfort bears, made by CWA members, were presented to Garry, a paramedic from the Merimbula Ambulance Service, for distribution to those experiencing trauma.
Members also generously supported the CWA Disaster Relief Fund, with financial donations for helping victims of the recent floods across New South Wales.
Following the meeting and presentations, members enjoyed Christmas lunch at Oaklands Café, Pambula.
Pambula-Merimbula Branch has had a very successful year working together to achieve their goals. The members thank the community for their ongoing support and look forward to another successful year in 2023.
The next event will be a social and coffee morning on Friday 27 th January, 2023.
The branch wishes everyone a safe and happy festive season.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
