Merimbula developer Robert Green has said he is quite happy to talk to people about his proposed DA for Market St, Merimbula and if people wanted to have input into the facade, he would be prepared "to tweak it".
Council has deferred a decision on Mr Green's DA for five storeys across three buildings in Market St which would house 52 apartments above commercial premises.
Mr Green wanted the height limit raised to 18m (from the current 13m) on the site to accommodate the extra levels.
The proposal was lodged in accordance with council's Commercial Land Strategy which encourages new development in Bega and Merimbula town centres, for the consideration of site-specific proposals, with a land area greater than 2000sqm, to increase the maximum height of buildings to four or five levels.
Mr Green was given gateway approval by NSW Planning after which the matter came back to council.
However council staff were not of a mind to recommend the approval of an 18m height limit for Mr Green's 4000sqm site and have proposed a compromise at 16m.
Council received over 30 submissions on the DA, and while some were in support of the DA, the majority were not citing concerns about the bulk and size of the building.
Council's assessment of the planning proposal found that while it demonstrated strategic merit, it did not adequately justify the increase to 18m and would result in "a significant change of character to the Merimbula town centre".
"While 16m would also result in a change of character to the existing built form in Market Street, it is considered that this more moderate increase in height of buildings limit can be more comfortably accommodated at the site," the report to council said.
Council deferred the decision to give time for Mr Green to consider the proposed height limit of 16m.
Mr Green said 16m would allow four levels but it was question of whether that would be viable and he would need to discuss it with his quantity surveyors.
He said that while you save some money on building, you lose more on sales. He thinks that one less floor would mean a redesign of the building which might result in fewer public benefits than those offered in the current design. He cites the 6m alleyway which replaces a 3m arcade and 3m wider footpath along Market St.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
