Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property

40 Bournda Circuit, Tura Beach

By House of the Week
December 21 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A truly unique location

3 BED | 3 BATH | 2 BATH

  • 40 Bournda Circuit, Tura Beach
  • $1.5m to $1.6m
  • Agency: Sails Real Estate
  • Contact: Steve Haslam 0487 697 245
  • Inspect: By appointment

Adjoining a nature reserve in one of the most exclusive areas on the Sapphire Coast, and built to the highest of standards, this uniquely-designed home is a prime example of where less is more. The visually striking facade is a statement in contemporary minimalist design both inside and out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.