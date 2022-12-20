A truly unique location

Adjoining a nature reserve in one of the most exclusive areas on the Sapphire Coast, and built to the highest of standards, this uniquely-designed home is a prime example of where less is more. The visually striking facade is a statement in contemporary minimalist design both inside and out.
With a multitude of living and accommodation options depending on individual needs and requirements, blended with a neutral colour palette to enhance any genre of interior design.
Three spacious bedroom wings, each with their own ensuite bathrooms and walk in robes, two designated indoor living areas in addition to multiple outdoor zones, a large combination laundry/storage room and generous double garage-workshop space.
The free-flowing upper level of the home is the main entertaining domain and encompasses living, dining and a well-appointed designer kitchen. It is all seamlessly united with a spectacular alfresco area suitably protected from surrounding properties, yet encompassing the stunning views through to Bournda Island and beyond.
This unique home is a private sanctuary, illustrating a deep connection to nature at its best, with almost every window framing the exquisite coastal landscape, ocean, birds and wildlife.
It is also situated only moments to beautiful walking trails and beaches yet within a short drive to shopping, Country Club and Merimbula township. To embrace all the finer details of this sophisticated designer home, you must experience it for yourself.
