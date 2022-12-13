The overcast sky cleared, the wind dropped and families turned out armed with their picnics, chairs and Santa hats to enjoy Carols on the Mountain on Friday, December 9.
Organised by the Pambula Merimbula Lions and Sapphire Life Church which provided singing, dancing and a Nativity scene, the event proved popular, as did Santa who had a long line of children waiting to see him.
