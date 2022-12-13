Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Carols and crowds return to mountain for Merimbula's carols by candlelight event.

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 13 2022 - 1:57pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maeve Kennedy, Eva Doherty, Orla Kennedy and Wren Kuzniarski of Merimbula at Carols on the Mountain.

The overcast sky cleared, the wind dropped and families turned out armed with their picnics, chairs and Santa hats to enjoy Carols on the Mountain on Friday, December 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.