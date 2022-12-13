Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

5 Mulloway Circuit, Merimbula

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
December 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contemporary ease

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 5 Mulloway Circuit, Merimbula
  • $899,000
  • Agency: Merimbula Realty
  • Contact: Leanne Higgins 0497 291 731
  • Inspect: By appointment

Built by a quality local builder and nestled on a battleaxe block surrounded by nature, this lovely single-level home sits on a flat block.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.