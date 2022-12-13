Contemporary ease

Built by a quality local builder and nestled on a battleaxe block surrounded by nature, this lovely single-level home sits on a flat block.
Lovely timber floors throughout the large open-plan living and kitchen area create an inviting space with loads of light and privacy assured. The white kitchen has stone benches and a fabulous breakfast bench which divides the kitchen from the lounge/dining. The space opens onto a covered deck for entertaining.
The master bedroom is at one end of the house with walk-in robe and ensuite. The other end of the house accommodates two good sized bedrooms and a spacious main bathroom. Enjoy neutral colours creating a bright and light feel throughout.
The floor-plan and location of this property makes living easy.
