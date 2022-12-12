Merimbula News Weekly
Cheetahs win Merimbula tennis night competition

By Denise Dion
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 9:31am
Team Cheetahs Jeff Davies, Denise Dion, Duncan Carroll and Silas Dunstan, who won the Merimbula tennis night competition.

From the start of September until early December 10 teams of four graded players battled it out every Thursday evening in the Merimbula tennis night competition under the organisation of new coach at the club, Hans Zeegler.

Local News

