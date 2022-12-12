From the start of September until early December 10 teams of four graded players battled it out every Thursday evening in the Merimbula tennis night competition under the organisation of new coach at the club, Hans Zeegler.
By the end of November the top two teams were Cheetahs comprising Duncan Carroll, Jeff Davies, Denise Dion and Silas Dunstan with 79.5 points and Cougars with Isaac Lewis standing in for Matt Stroud, Beau and Andrew Albore and Chloe Palmer on 76 points.
However in the end it was the Cheetahs who prevailed.
A new night competition is expected to start at Merimbula Tennis Club after the school holidays at the beginning of February.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
