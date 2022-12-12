Ocean flathead continue to provide bag out catches although they can be patchy and you need to move about to target them. With the full moon gummy shark are active and it Is not uncommon to hook one while drifting for flathead. Try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Bournda Island, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach. Good snapper have been taken at Long Point.