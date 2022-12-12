Merimbula News Weekly
Waning moon expected to bring good fishing

Updated December 13 2022 - 10:20am, first published 9:29am
Tom Scott of Tura Beach with an ocean flathead taken off Bournda Island.

Bait fish remain abundant along the edge of the Continental Shelf and with the East Australian Current warming game fish are moving into our waters. Closer to shore there is no shortage of bronze whaler sharks and the drum line boat reports some white pointers have been tagged.

