Bait fish remain abundant along the edge of the Continental Shelf and with the East Australian Current warming game fish are moving into our waters. Closer to shore there is no shortage of bronze whaler sharks and the drum line boat reports some white pointers have been tagged.
Ocean flathead continue to provide bag out catches although they can be patchy and you need to move about to target them. With the full moon gummy shark are active and it Is not uncommon to hook one while drifting for flathead. Try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Bournda Island, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach. Good snapper have been taken at Long Point.
For snapper try White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden. We have a report of large snapper being taken off the rocks at Green Cape. Fish with care and do wear a life jacket when fishing off the rocks.
Some good size luderick are also schooling in the Merimbula Channel and are accessible from near the bridge. You need a float line and green stringy weed or cabbage weed and can have success with artificial weed. Kingfish travelling together with Australian salmon occasionally enter Merimbula and Pambula estuaries. Salmon are common off our beaches keep an eye out for near shore channels. Silver spinners and or pilchard bait work well.
December has arrived and we anticipate prawns to run as soon as the moon wanes and there is a run out tide. During summer prawns travel out to sea in a run out tide when there is no moon so they can't be seen by fish.
Blue swimmer crabs are active in the Merimbula Top Lake and there are now tailor and trevally, salmon, dusky flathead, bream and whiting plus the occasional kingfish and mulloway available in the lake. Fishing the lake edge near the river channel at Pambula using pilchard bait can return bream, trevally, tailor, dusky flathead, salmon and flounder. Trevally are plentiful in the Bega river and there are tailor up and down the estuary. Try glide bait lures at Mogareeka for big dusky flathead.
The Club's Christmas Party will be held on Friday 16 December from 6.30pm. Members and their Guests are all welcome. Club stalwart Merrily Bell is the scheduled host. Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the Club's website www.mbglac.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.