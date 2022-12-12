Hole in one for Phil Rolfe

Count backs were needed to decide the winners on both Tuesday and Saturday with good scores on both the shorter white course and the blue course. Phil Rolfe had a hole-in-one on Saturday.
On Saturday 10 December 2022 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees, which was a Christmas Hams event. The winner in A grade was Rob Staite with a score of 40 points on a count back from Justin Trethewey, also on 40 points. B grade was won by Matt Bandy with 44 points ahead of Phil Rolfe on 39 points. C grade was won by Brian Dobson with 40 points on a count back from Eugene Umana, also on 40 points.
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Philip Kibble. Denis Stewart won on the Tura Beach Country Club 5th, Rob Staite won the Wheelers 9th and Phil Rolfe won on the Golden Shot 13th with a hole-in-one. Scott Richardson won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points.
On Tuesday 6 December 2022, a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees, was won by Chris Bailey in A grade with 39 points on a count back from Michael Wood, also on 39 points. In B grade, Noel Trevaskis won with 39 points ahead of Laurie Quigley on 38 points. In C grade Andrew Waugh won with 41 points ahead of Benjamin Bailey on 37 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Chris Morgan on the Arcuthe 3rd, Jason Smith on the Tura Beach Country Club 5th, and again on the MorMors 9th. Martin Lazzari won the Golden Shot 13th (with 9cm !!). David Velicki won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points. Chris Bailey had an eagle on the par 5 11th hole.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.