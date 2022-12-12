Merimbula News Weekly

Hole in one for Phil Rolfe

Updated December 13 2022 - 10:35am, first published 8:55am
Count backs were needed to decide the winners on both Tuesday and Saturday with good scores on both the shorter white course and the blue course. Phil Rolfe had a hole-in-one on Saturday.

Local News

