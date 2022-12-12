Hole in one for Phil Rolfe

On Saturday 10 December 2022 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees, which was a Christmas Hams event. The winner in A grade was Rob Staite with a score of 40 points on a count back from Justin Trethewey, also on 40 points. B grade was won by Matt Bandy with 44 points ahead of Phil Rolfe on 39 points. C grade was won by Brian Dobson with 40 points on a count back from Eugene Umana, also on 40 points.