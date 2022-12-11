What's On in the Bega Valley

Merimbula and District Arts Group is holding an art exhibition from Monday, December 5 to Thursday, December 15 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula open daily 10am-4pm with free entry. The exhibition has framed and unframed artworks, all of which are for sale with a range of styles and mediums such as watercolours, acrylics, oils and mixed media. There are various craft items for sale too. Come in and support local artists.

