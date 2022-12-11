What's On in the Bega Valley

Art Show
December 5-15
Merimbula and District Arts Group is holding an art exhibition from Monday, December 5 to Thursday, December 15 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula open daily 10am-4pm with free entry. The exhibition has framed and unframed artworks, all of which are for sale with a range of styles and mediums such as watercolours, acrylics, oils and mixed media. There are various craft items for sale too. Come in and support local artists.
Village Vibes
December 15
Pambula's annual community Christmas event will include late-night shopping, street stalls and entertainment, face painting, buskers and chalk artists. From 5pm. Santa arriving via vintage fire truck at 6.30pm.
Jazz Club
December 15
The Down South Jazz Club hosts the Corinne Gibbons Quartet at Club Sapphire on Thursday, December 15 from 7.30pm. The Tathra born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will be backed by a trio of local musicians, Paul Dion on keyboard, Chris Ralfs on bass and Alex Merrick on drums. Cost is $15 for members and $25 for visitors. To book email bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call 0479 065 590.
Fiona Boyes
December 16
International recording artist and touring musician Fiona Boyes who now calls the Far South Coast home will give a solo performance at Twyford Hall, December 16, 7.30pm. Fiona is the only Australian musician ever to be recognised in the American Blues Foundation (Memphis) 'Blues Music Awards'. For more information and online bookings for tickets visit https://thetwyford.com.au or call 6495 7435. Remaining tickets at the door 30 minutes before the show. Refreshments on sale and BYO in moderation - no eskies permitted.
Wilderness to Water
December 17
The second of Bega Valley Shire Council's Wilderness to Water walking tours to learn more about the environmental and cultural significance of walking trails. Meet at Camel Rock Beach carpark and walk to Wallaga Lake Reserve. There will also be children's nature activities and lunch provided by a local caterer. It runs from 10am-1.30pm. It is a free event but book at council's website.
Hash House Harriers
December 17
Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers have a run/walk on Saturday, December 17 starting at 2pm at 70, Bournda Cct, Tura Beach. It' a Christmas run and a Kris Kringle (bring a unisex gift), wear something Christmassy and enjoy the festivities after the run/walk. All welcome. Stay for dinner and drinks. If you plan on attending (for catering) or want more info contact Pete on 0408289562.
RSL sub-branch
December 19
The Merimbula RSL sub-branch will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, December 19, starting at 2pm. Members are asked to attend. Partners may join members after the meeting for Christmas drinks and snacks.
