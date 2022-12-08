Bega Valley's tourism operators have been told that while global tourism was facing extreme competition, the Sapphire Coast had special appeal as a hidden gem.
Not only that, the Sapphire Coast was also well placed to take advantage of growing tourism trends in sustainability and agritourism, the 130 attendees were told.
The Sapphire Coast Industry Briefing was held at the Bega Civic Centre on Wednesday, December 7 and organised by Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing.
Kristy Malapa of Tourism Australia said the industry had "a fight on its hands" as more domestic tourists opted for overseas travel and competition ramped up with all countries rebuilding their visitor economies.
But domestic confidence to travel within NSW and interstate remains strong Bodhi Lewis of Destination NSW said, although "financial confidence was trending down slightly more in the younger age groups".
He said research showed Eden and Merimbula were classed as "hidden gems" but lacking in huge awareness by visitors generally.
"We are unifying the regions with our 'Feel New' campaign," he said, adding there would be a campaign to promote post Easter travel.
Mr Lewis said looking at the drivers of travel intention, the Sapphire Coast was well placed because of its beaches, value for money, special events, a place to relax and unwind and a place for the whole family, which were classed as the top five drivers.
Giovanna Lever of the Sparrowly Group spoke about agritourism and said the region's dairy, livestock and oyster industries lent themselves to agritourism opportunities where visitors could have the paddock to plate or sea to plate experience on site, and learn about the product.
In 2018/19 the CSIRO identified agritourism as having the potential to be valued at $18.6bn by 2030," Ms Lever said.
Claire Ellis of Ecotourism Australia talked about the growing importance of sustainability in the market.
"We're talking about a consumer mindset. Pre-COVID we could see that the volume of tourists in some places was destroying the social character," Ms Ellis said.
"During COVID people started looking at the world differently. Our actions and choices alter the places we live in. There is a feel good factor from sustainability."
Ms Ellis said businesses needed to tell their story and also take part in the Strive 4 Sustainability campaign being run by Ecotourism Australia.
The event included Bega Valley speakers too with a peek at planned exhibitions at the new South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) currently emerging from what was the Bega Valley Regional Gallery.
Gallery director Iain Dawson said opening was planned for the end of February 2023 and the work being done would provide double the existing gallery space.
He said cultural tourism was increasing and SECCA was about creating an identity.
"We want to be the cultural heart of the south east," Mr Dawson said.
Cultural tourism was also a theme for Marcus Arvidson CEO of Twofold Aboriginal Corporation where there are new camping grounds at Jigamy Farm, which is the start of the Bundian Way trail.
"We want to sell our unique experiences based on our food forest, having some of the largest middens in the southern hemisphere and seeing the fish traps," Mr Arvidson said.
"It is about engaging in the economic progress of the community," he said.
There was an invitation from Visit Canberra representative Garrett Taylor-Parker for Sapphire Coast businesses to let the organisation know what they had happening because of the strong links between the two areas.
He said Canberra was looking to get its international connectivity back with more international travellers flying into the capital and was also looking to collaborate with the Sapphire Coast.
During the event Christine Bimson of the Bermagui Visitor Information Centre was recognised for her "outstanding contribution" to local tourism having spent 15 years at the centre.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
