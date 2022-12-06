Merimbula's NYE fireworks cancelled

There will be no New Year's Eve fireworks display in Merimbula, Lynn McColl of Merimbula Tourism said.
"The fireworks will be cancelled because there has been very little support from the business community," Ms McColl said.
"We had a small community grant from council of $4500 and pledges by three businesses, G J Gardner, Top Fun and Albacore Apartments brought the total up to $8000 but it's not enough," she said.
Merimbula Tourism had wanted to see fireworks not only at midnight but also earlier in the evening as a family-friendly event but Ms McColl said $20,000 was needed for the two displays.
"Even for just the midnight fireworks we would need $15,000. People love them and rave about them but if there's no funding, we can't do it," she said.
Ms McColl said it wasn't just the cost of the fireworks themselves but also the insurance, fencing and security which brought the total up to $20,000 for the two displays.
"It is quite a costly exercise," she said.
