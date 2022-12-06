Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula's NYE fireworks cancelled

By Denise Dion
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:36pm
Merimbula's NYE fireworks are cancelled.

There will be no New Year's Eve fireworks display in Merimbula, Lynn McColl of Merimbula Tourism said.

