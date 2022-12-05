Magpie rescue by Essential Energy

A magpie had a lucky escape after becoming entangled in wire on Fishpen. Although he tried to peck himself free and then his mate attempted to help, it was all to no avail.
WIRES volunteer Marianne Kambouridis saw what was happening, called Essential Energy, Bega and Matt O'Rielly and 'Wazza' came to the rescue.
"The magpie was quite calm when Matt held his foot and cut the netting. The magpie was not harmed in any way and flew off once the netting was carefully cut from his foot. Many thanks to our essential energy team once again," Marianne said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
