First striped marlin hooked for the season off Merimbula

Now that weather conditions are moderating our game fishers are getting out some more and off Merimbula, in waters of 18.5-19 degrees and well inside the shelf edge at 65 fathoms, the first striped marlin of the season was hooked near a patch of abundant bait fish.
Hopefully a great summer season for game fishing is pending. Bronze whaler sharks have been taken off Merimbula Middle Beach and Kiah Beach in Twofold Bay.
Good catches of ocean flathead continue although they can be patchy and you need to move about to target them. Congratulations to Robert Wood of Tura Beach taking a 1.42m gummy shark off Tura Headland at 18 fathoms while fishing for flathead.
Try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach. Good snapper and some lovely butterfly gurnard have been taken at Long Point although morwong seem to have gone quiet.
Kingfish are travelling together with Australian salmon off Merimbula and Long Point and they occasionally enter the estuary. Salmon are common off our beaches keep an eye out for near shore channels. Silver spinners and or pilchard bait work well.
Some good size luderick are also schooling in the Merimbula Channel and are accessible from near the bridge.
There are tailor and trevally, salmon, dusky flathead and a few kingfish and butterfly gurnard in the Merimbula Top Lake. There are also some nice garfish about. For the garfish you need a shallow float rig, small long shanked hooks, bread burley and local pumped nippers for bait.
Fishing the lake edge near the river channel at Pambula using pilchard bait can return bream, trevally, tailor, dusky flathead, salmon and flounder. Watch out for shovel nosed rays.
Trevally are plentiful in the Bega river and there are tailor up and down the estuary. Try glide bait lures at Mogareeka for big dusky flathead.
Congratulations to Philip Jacobs winning the Months Species event with a lovely 434mm catch and release bream. Leon Leondiou took out second place with a 397mm fish. The species for December is luderick.
The club will be open on Friday, December 9 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. Enjoy the club's ambience, friendship, and competitive bar prices.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website.
