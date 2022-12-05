Merimbula News Weekly
First striped marlin hooked for the season off Merimbula

Updated December 6 2022 - 10:43pm, first published December 5 2022 - 12:35pm
Not a marlin, but a very nice tailor taken with a sugarpen carnage lure in the Pambula Lake by Bill Bell a Merimbula local back from Goondiwindi.

Now that weather conditions are moderating our game fishers are getting out some more and off Merimbula, in waters of 18.5-19 degrees and well inside the shelf edge at 65 fathoms, the first striped marlin of the season was hooked near a patch of abundant bait fish.

