Enjoy the ultimate beach lifestyle

Located in one of Merimbula's most sought-after locations is this immaculate home. It's walking distance to Merimbula Wharf, Middle, Bar and Short Point beaches and some of the Far South Coast's best eateries.
Enjoy light-filled, open-plan living while listening to the waves crash against the shore.
The property has been tastefully renovated and there is nothing to spend. Upstairs features three good sized bedrooms, a modern kitchen, bathroom, and a large deck perfect for entertaining, allowing you to take in the stunning water, mountain, lake and sunset views.
Downstairs is a fully self-contained flat with direct access to the heated swimming pool and barbecue area.
If preferred, both levels can be easily combined with the simple addition of one internal door.
There is also a double lock-up garage, a two-space carport and paved barbecue area.
If you are looking for the ultimate home, investment or lifestyle property, this is the one for you.
The property has previously been used as a holiday rental, with excellent returns of more than seven per cent, while also still being enjoyed for regular family holidays.
Rarely do properties of this calibre, in this location, become available.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.