Property of the Week

6 Cliff Street, Merimbula

By Emily Gibbs
December 7 2022 - 8:00am
Enjoy the ultimate beach lifestyle

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 6 Cliff Street, Merimbula
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Bega 02 6492 4300
  • Contact: Tim Shinnick 0466 475 131
  • Inspect: By appointment

Located in one of Merimbula's most sought-after locations is this immaculate home. It's walking distance to Merimbula Wharf, Middle, Bar and Short Point beaches and some of the Far South Coast's best eateries.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

