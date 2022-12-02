Merimbula News Weekly
South coast surfer to compete in World Par Surfing Championships in California.

Updated December 6 2022 - 10:41pm, first published December 2 2022 - 11:00am
John Wheele getting in some practice for next weeks World Championships. Picture supplied.

Merimbula surfer John Wheele is bound for the USA, competing in the Men's PS-Stand 1 division at the 2022 ISA World Para Surfing Championship in Pismo Beach, California next week.

