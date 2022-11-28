Merimbula News Weekly
Pambula Smash Repairs owner Kevin Morse sells up after 36 years at the helm

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:50pm, first published November 28 2022 - 4:30pm
Kevin Morse, selling up shop after 36 years at the helm of Pambula Smash Repairs. Picture by Sam Armes

Kevin Morse purchased Pambula Smash Repairs in December of 1986, and now almost 36 years later to the day is selling up shop with retirement on the horizon.

