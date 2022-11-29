Escape to this stunning mud-brick oasis

This superb four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-storey mud-brick home is nestled in an enviable position on 2.4 beautiful acres.
The rare combination of ancient and modern architectural design features large structural timber beams, industrial chic steel fixtures, hardwood timber floors and quality mud-brick constructed walls.
Enjoy light filled open-plan living with a sunken lounge room and wood heater.
The spacious kitchen has a generous island bench and electric cooking, and the tranquil undercover entertaining area is great for rejuvenating with family and friends.
There's a good sized, well thought-out laundry, perfectly positioned for informal entry, and a very practical undercover access into the home from the oversized carport.
Outside there is a great garden shed with power and internet, plus an extra-large carport attached, a dog run and lush green meadows and trees.
The upstairs bedrooms enjoy huge hallway storage cabinets and air conditioning.
With beautiful gardens, and at the end of a peaceful and private cul-de-sac, this home is only a five minute drive to Tathra beaches, 10 minutes to Bega, and 20 minutes to Merimbula.
