Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

11 Evans Close, Kalaru

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
November 30 2022 - 8:00am
Escape to this stunning mud-brick oasis

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 11 Evans Close, Kalaru
  • $1,100,000
  • Agency: Bega Valley Realty 02 6492 0426
  • Contact: Rob Flynn 0414 618 500
  • Inspect: By appointment

This superb four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-storey mud-brick home is nestled in an enviable position on 2.4 beautiful acres.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

