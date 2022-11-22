Maximise beachside dual living opportunity

Directly across the road from Tathra Beach, this contemporary home is set over two spacious levels and is designed and council approved for dual living.
With a fresh, neutral palette, a seamless indoor/outdoor design and a versatile floor-plan, this dual home encapsulates true modern, coastal living.
Boasting six bedrooms and four bathrooms, you could comfortably accommodate a large family or, with the flexible layout, easily live or holiday on one level and rent out the other to generate income.
The north-east aspect fills the interiors with abundant natural light, and the polished hardwood flooring gives this property a sense of coastal style.
Head outside to enjoy the sparkling saltwater pool with solar blanket and heater, positioned next to a turfed area with shade sail.
The upstairs features a covered alfresco area with adjustable shade screens and an expansive front deck.
Downstairs has a covered verandah and a grassy front yard, as well as a double garage with internal access and single detached garage with double end roller-door opening to the backyard.
Homes like this, on the main street of a small coastal town, with only steps to the sand, rarely come on the market.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.