Property of the Week

27 Andy Poole Drive, Tathra

EG
By Emily Gibbs
November 23 2022 - 8:00am
Maximise beachside dual living opportunity

6 Bed | 4 Bath | 3 Car

  • 27 Andy Poole Drive, Tathra
  • $2.5,000,000 - $2.7,000,000
  • Agency: Tathra Beach Real Estate 6494 4500
  • Contact: Natalie Scott 0419 417 807
  • Inspect: By appointment

Directly across the road from Tathra Beach, this contemporary home is set over two spacious levels and is designed and council approved for dual living.

