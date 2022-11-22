Vanessa from Boomaroo Plan Management draws on lived experience to support people with disability. Advertising Feature

Assisting others is what inspires Boomaroo. Picture supplied.

Having spent time around her twin nieces, now 23 years old, Vanessa Cole saw firsthand the experience her sister has had with NDIS plans and services providers.

Under the name Boomaroo, a tribute to her grandfather, she now draws on her lived experience and accountant background to help people with disability manage their NDIS budget.

"Upon hearing of the role of a plan manager, I thought this would be a perfect fit for me to assist in the disability sector. With my accounting skill set, I know I can provide prompt and accurate payment of invoices and traceability, therefore easing the burden for many families," Vanessa said.

"I am passionate about helping participants have more freedom to focus on the areas of life that are important to them, and to take their financial stress away."

As a family business based on the NSW South Coast, Boomaroo Plan Management's services stretch Australia wide.



Along with her sisters, Ali Binskin and Fiona Rafton, and her family, Vanessa is proud to help NDIS participants to manage the funding for the supports in their plan.

"With financial backgrounds, we have seen the benefit we can provide for participants to manage their NDIS budget," said Vanessa.

"We provide support to each other with our own independent businesses. We are fortunate to have a strong family network and wish to offer support to others so they can live a life full of love and ease."

She said being involved with the girls as they grew up inspired her progression to a plan management role.

"Having navigated with service providers, we understand that providers need to be paid quickly, to continue to provide services to them," Vanessa said.



Boomaroo also prides itself on delivering flexible and culturally sensitive communication, tailored to individual needs and preferences. Each client has one point of contact, ensuring a consistent and approachable service is always provided.