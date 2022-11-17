Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Silver and bronze NSW Tourism Awards for Sapphire Coast businesses

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:55pm, first published November 18 2022 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Taunton and Clair Mudaliar at the NSW Tourism Awards, winning silver and bronze for Navigate Expeditions and Eden Visitor Information Centre respectively. Picture supplied

Two Sapphire Coast businesses are celebrating today after receiving impressive accolades at Thursday night's NSW Tourism Awards held in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.