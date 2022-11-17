Merimbula Wharf sea urchin cull underway

The sea urchin cull at the Merimbula Wharf began on Saturday, November 12, with local divers completing about 50 per cent of the total area scheduled.
The cull is a community program aimed to improve the marine habitat around the Fishing Platform by reducing the number of spiny sea urchins. This project was funded for a three year period by a grant from the Recreational Fishing Trust (DPI).
Here at the wharf and up and down the coast, sea urchins (C.rodgersii) are wiping out the seaweed (kelp) habitat and leaving a barren rock in their wake.
It is believed that a reduction of urchin numbers would result in the recolonisation of the barren habitat by kelp and over time, enhance the quality of the local fish habitat.
Participants are the Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club, the Abalone Association of NSW, the Atlas of Life community, the Merimbula Aquarium and Wharf Restaurant and local volunteers.
Good snapper - a plus-60cm beauty reported - remain off Long Point at 15 fathoms and north of Haycock Point at 22 fathoms. Try also the Horseshoe Reef, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Australian salmon continue to enter Merimbula channel and can be thick up to the bridge. They are also common off our beaches and headlands.
Salmon respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits. Try the local beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings especially at dusk.
Some kingfish are travelling together with the salmon and can be a real trial when hooked.
About the Merimbula bridge some good size luderick are also schooling and may be taken with stingy weed or artificial flies.
At Merimbula Top Lake and Pambula there are some lovely bream and trevally about, try close to the oyster racks around the lake edges.
At Mogareeka good bream can be taken near Thompsons using pumped nippers bait and some good luderick have been taken using prawn like soft plastics.
Trout are really on the bite up in the hills at Jindabyne and Lake Eucumbene. Best bait is wriggling worms, just what the fish are feeding on as the waters rise over the grasslands.
It's only a couple of weeks to go before the Tri-Estuary Challenge, which takes its name from the three areas that can be fished - the Bega River Estuary, Merimbula Lake including Merimbula Back Lake. and Pambula Lake and Rivers.
It's a two-day competition over the weekend of November 26-27 and open to all comers.
This year there are six species on the list and 42 prizes to be won, plus lots of junior lucky draw participation prizes, all from a prize pool of over $5000.
Entry for juniors is free and seniors only $30.
Look up the club's website www.mbglac.com.au for entry details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.