Carols on the Mountain returns to Magic Mountain, Merimbula, this December.
The popular "carols by candlelight" event will be held on Friday, December 9, starting at 6pm.
The free family event is hosted by the Lions Club of Pambula-Merimbula to celebrate and thank the local community for its ongoing support and generosity each year.
It will be an evening filled with wonderful musical entertainment that includes traditional and contemporary carols.
"We are so pleased that our club can once again bring some Christmas cheer and goodwill to the local community through Carols on the Mountain," Lions Club president Lyn Matthews said.
"We are fortunate to have enthusiastic volunteers, sponsors and talented artists coming together to create this magical night for everyone."
Santa will be arriving between 7-7.30pm for photos in the gazebo and to hand out goodies to the children.
Entertainment will begin at 6pm and there will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to join in the carol singing throughout the evening.
Safe, battery-operated candles and merchandise will be on sale as well as sausages, hamburgers and for the more health conscious, you can grab a chicken and veg curry with rice.
"Put this date in your diary, dust off your camp chairs or picnic blanket and be ready to enjoy an uplifting and fun evening with family and friends," Lyn said.
This is an alcohol-free event.
