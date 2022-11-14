The Bega Valley's only youth-led LGBTQ+ pride event, Rainbow Wave Festival, is back for 2022.
Rainbow Wave operates under the auspices of headspace Bega and features entertainment, workshops, service stalls, market stalls and more.
The committee is made up of LGBTQ+ identifying young people, passionate community members and service providers.
The festival originally came about in 2019 to increase the visibility of the local LGBTQ+ community and celebrate diversity in our small pocket of the world - with the aim of raising funds for headspace Bega to start a social support group for rainbow youth.
The rainbow youth group has been up and running since 2019.
Carly McDonald from headspace Bega said that first Rainbow Wave Festival "was a game changer" for her.
"As a queer person living in this community it was eye-opening just chow large the community was and how supportive the community was," she said.
"It's really important, especially in regional areas, making that support visible."
The inaugural event was hosted at Oaklands Event Centre, Pambula and featured local bands, top queer DJs and guest speakers.
Attendees loved the bright and jolly atmosphere, the family-friendly vibes and star-studded line-up.
Rainbow Wave 2019 won Way Ahead's Mental Health Matters Rainbow Inclusion Award.
Organisers aimed to emulate that energy again in 2020, but festival plans were dashed due to bushfires and then the COVID19 pandemic.
The 2021 event adapted to pandemic ways of living by moving online, graced with another epic line up of speakers, entertainers, pets and community members tuning in to participate.
In 2022, Rainbow Wave is going back to its roots, celebrating in person at Oaklands Event Centre in Pambula.
The event will run on December 3 from 2-6pm, with gates opening at 1.30 to ensure festival goers don't miss the Welcome to Country at 2pm.
Tickets are already on sale and selling fast, grab yours here.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go to keeping the headspace Bega rainbow youth group running and covering costs for the event.
