Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Bega Valley's only inclusive LGBTQ+ festival, Rainbow Wave, returns to its roots

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:08pm, first published November 14 2022 - 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rainbow Wave 2019 was a glittery and unique festival celebrating the Far South Coast's LGBTQ+ community. It's returning in December 2022.

The Bega Valley's only youth-led LGBTQ+ pride event, Rainbow Wave Festival, is back for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.