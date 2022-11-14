Merimbula News Weekly
Get your tutus out and join Kimberley on her walk for brain cancer

By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:08pm, first published November 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Join Kimberley Brown on her walk for cancer in Merimbula on November 20, which aims to raise money towards a cure. Picture supplied.

Members of the community are invited to make an impact and raise awareness towards brain cancer by getting in tutus and joining 31 year-old Kimberley Brown on her Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Merimbula.

