'Pausing in common reflection': Merimbula Remembrance Day 2022

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:09pm, first published November 11 2022 - 1:58pm
A bugler sounded the Last Post over Merimbula Lake as service veterans, their families and community members bowed heads in silence at the town's Remembrance Day service on Friday.

