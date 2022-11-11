Council's recent financial troubles are well known.
Even still, convincing Bega Valley landowners that a 90 per cent hike to their general rates is necessary is bound to be a tough sell.
Councillors will meet on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss the potential application for a Special Rate Variation (SRV).
Council staff have put forward four distinct scenarios to choose from in the meeting agenda, with the recommended option to be a 90 per cent SRV applied from the 2023/24 financial year.
Council's vote does not mean this SRV is a done deal. Councillors will only be voting if they wish to then take forward an application for an SRV with the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
If the 90 per cent scenario doesn't sit well with councillors, there are three further scenarios flagged by council staff.
Option B is for a 45 per cent SRV in the first year, and a 37.2 per cent SRV in the second year - which thanks to compounding effects would result in the same revenue for council over 10 years as would the 90 per cent rates rise.
Option C is for a 43 per cent SRV, which council staff acknowledged would see the council fall some $13.9million per year short of the revenue it knows it requires over the next 10 years.
Alternatively, councillors could choose to not request an SRV at all, relying solely on the noted rate peg of 4.1 per cent for the 2023-24 financial year.
The business papers note that this option puts council on "an unsustainable financial trajectory" and some $25.9million short of needed funds each year across 10 years.
The IPART-determined rate peg is included in Options A, B and C already.
As it stands, we do not have the funds needed to continue maintaining the community's assets or to continue providing the vast range of services the community relies on- BVSC CEO Anthony McMahon
In considering the appropriate level of an SRV, council staff have determined the cost of projects already in its backlog needing completion as well as the replacement/revitalisation of assets reaching their end-of-life in the next decade.
Examples of those include the Bega Pool and Merimbula boardwalk among others.
However, the most significant impost on council is its roads and bridges network.
Council CEO Anthony McMahon noted that state and federal grants funding was assumed in the modelling.
"The recommended option is for a 90 per cent SRV - this is the one that provides for long-term sustainability and to maintain existing service levels," Mr McMahon said.
Earlier in the year, the council flagged a 35 per cent SRV was an option it could pursue. However, as in many other sectors, inflation and costs have skyrocketed throughout this year, sending council staff back to the calculators.
"The costs used for yearly budget assumptions are based on the previous 12 months," Mr McMahon said.
"We knew those assumptions would underestimate what was required and we adjusted our unit rates and conducted a more thorough analysis of what needs to be done in the next 10 years.
"There were two key changes.
"The changing cost of doing things, and the identification of older assets of high value that need to be replaced in the next 10 years.
"The 90 per cent model would allow for all of that."
Option B would achieve the same overall outcome as A, but with a different timing of income for council meaning a staggered prioritisation of asset renewals.
Option C "prioritises the infrastructure backlog, and reduces capital expenditure to below ideal levels".
"It defers the problem down the track," Mr McMahon said.
"Over the last 10 years or so our expenses have been rising well beyond our income due to reductions in federal grants, significant cost escalations in materials and the compounding effect of multiple natural disasters.
"To remain financially sustainable into the future, we either need to increase our income or significantly reduce the services and assets we provide across our whole community.
"If endorsed by councillors next week, the updated 10-year long term financial plan, which includes options to address these challenges, will go on public exhibition from Wednesday, November 16.
"An endorsement of the plan does not mean we have decided to increase rates, only that we will advise IPART we are going to discuss this with our community.
"As it stands, we do not have the funds needed to continue maintaining the community's assets or to continue providing the vast range of services the community relies on."
The council was at pains to point out that voting for any of the four scenarios did not make it a fait accompli. It simply was to determine which scenario council would then lodge with IPART to seek permission.
Should IPART give council the green light for whichever scenario it flagged as its intention, council would then have a further discussion to build the SRV into its long-term financial plan.
These determinations will play out over the next six months, with a decision from IPART - should it be sought - expected around May 2023, and council to vote on next year's budget planning at its June 2023 meeting.
At all stages, the community is to be canvassed and there will be numerous avenues for ratepayers and residents to have their say.
Depending on the outcome of next Wednesday's vote, the long-term financial plan will then be on public exhibition from November 16 until January 16, with the chance for public submissions.
Should an SRV be the intended path, council was also making plans for various community engagement opportunities such as town meetings, market and event information stalls, online information sessions and Q&As, and a direct mailout to ratepayers.
