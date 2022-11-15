Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

198 Mirador Drive, Mirador

By Emily Gibbs
November 16 2022 - 9:00am
Find calmness in coastal ambience

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 198 Mirador Drive, Mirador
  • $1,695,000
  • Agency: Dwyer Properties Sapphire Coast 6495 1224
  • Contact: Tammy Carroll 0447 918 064
  • Inspect: By appointment

A statement in contemporary form, this bold custom-designed home showcases a magnetic warmth through dream-like ambience and signature elegance.

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

