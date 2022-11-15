Find calmness in coastal ambience

A statement in contemporary form, this bold custom-designed home showcases a magnetic warmth through dream-like ambience and signature elegance.
Drawing inspiration from the immediate Mirador ocean view landscape, this property invites effortless and opulent living. The designer-driven details highlight the intention to capture a framed series of spaces, illustrating a deep connection to the central desires of modern living.
The near-new residence showcases large scale proportions behind the visually striking Eden timbers facade. Extending out across a single level, seamlessly united with external ocean views, is a combination of four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a free-flowing entertaining domain encompassing living, dining, and a well-appointed designer kitchen with a butler's pantry and superior quality appliances.
Enjoy the calm sense of fresh, coastal air within a prestigious locale, nestled close to an array of neighbouring parks and reserves, the Tura Beach sparkling coastline, the Tura Beach Shopping Village, and public transport.
With fully completed landscaping, an open entertaining area and a spectacular open fire pit space, all there is to do is simply move in and enjoy.
Call Tammy on 0447 918 064 today for your private inspection.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.