Picture-perfect day for Panboola's 20th

Pambula Wetlands and Heritage Project celebrated 20 wonderful years of success and community involvement with a day of activities on Sunday, November 6.
In the glorious spring sunshine, Watson's Waterhole at the edge of Panboola Wetlands was abuzz with outdoor games, art projects and story readings as the community group celebrated two decades.
Local authors Gabbie Stroud and Kate Liston-Mills read aloud from their favourite books - Where the Wild Things Are and Dr Seuss respectively! - accompanied by a lively Andy Zarins offering musical stings in all the right places.
Around the corner at Covington's, Fling Physical theatre also put on a live performance.
In welcoming everyone to the festivities, one of Panboola's founding members Robyn Kesby noted how proud and privileged she felt in the people with whom she had worked over the years.
Member for Bega Michael Holland also offered his congratulations on what had been achieved.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
